Merchant Marine football team runs past Maine Maritime

The United States Merchant Marine Academy scored touchdowns on its first four possessions on Saturday to set the tone for a 62-13 victory over Maine Maritime Academy in their mutual New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference opener at Ritchie Field in Castine.

Maine Maritime Academy (0-4) and has lost 16 in a row dating back to 2017.

The Merchant Marine offense racked up 600 total yards, 485 on the ground, and netted 7.7 yards per rush. Quarterback Krystian Abbott (3-for-4 passing, 115 yards) scored the first of his two 3-yard touchdown runs 1:53 into the game as the visitors (2-1) finished off a five-play, 75-yard drive.

The next three drives covered 80, 51 and 50 yards and culminated in Maxwell Michaels’ 6-yard run, Abbott’s second 3-yard dive and James Early’s 1-yard plunge, respectively.

Merchant Marine built a 49-0 halftime lead with three more touchdowns in the second quarter on Matt Strong’s 3-yard run, Matt Restifo’s 48-yard scamper and Tyler Reihs’ 13-yard dash.

Michaels netted 126 yards on nine carries, Strong gained 78 yards on five attempts and Restifo added five carries for 75 yards.

Maine Maritime Academy finally scored on Nikolas Moquin’s 8-yard pass to Dominic Casale in the third quarter, which made it 55-7.

Maine Maritime freshman Andrew Haining tossed a 26-yard pass to John Friend in the fourth quarter.

Moquin completed 11 of 25 passes for 144 yards and Haining was 7-for-16 for 90 yards. Maine Maritime generated 274 total yards of offense.

Charles Mustain’s five tackles and Jayden Fernandez’s four sparked the Merchant Marine defense, while Terrell Thomas made a game-high 14 tackles and Cam Latagne posted 11 for the hosts.