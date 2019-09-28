SUNY Morrisville football team handles winless Husson

Kinsey Williams ran for two touchdowns in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half to break open a close game on Saturday and help SUNY Morrisville cruise to a 42-15 non-conference football victory over Husson University at Drake Field in Morrisville, New York.

The Mustangs of the Empire 8 Conference improved to 2-2 while Husson dropped to 0-3. It is the Eagles’ worst start since 2011 when they went 0-10.

SUNY Morrisville rolled up 446 yards of total offense, 259 through the air and 187 on the ground and averaged 8.3 yards per play.

The Mustangs took a 7-0 lead on Sterling Fitz-Henry’s 1-yard run 2:14 into the second period, then Williams’ 3-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 86-yard drive with 3:29 left in the half to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.

After Husson failed to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession, SUNY Morrisville took over with 1:53 remaining and strung together a six-play, 78-yard drive finished off by Williams’ 1-yard plunge with 11 seconds left in the half.

The Mustangs salted the game away in the third quarter as Bill Flatow (15 of 19 passing, 214 yards, 2 TDs) tossed a 22-yard scoring pass to Jermaine Cooper (4 catches, 57 yards) on the first drive of the half and connected with Cooper again 7:58 later, this one covering nine yards, to expand the lead to 35-0.

Husson finally broke through 14 seconds into the fourth quarter when Keyshaun Robinson scored on a 3-yard run after the Eagles covered 65 yards in 10 plays.

The Mustangs answered promptly on the ensuing drive with Williams (17 carries, 81 yards) busting into the end zone from the 2 for his third TD.

Santiago Isaza capped the scoring for Husson with a 1-yard run and a two-point conversion dash on the final plays of the game.

For the Eagles, David Morrison completed 16 of 29 passes for 183 yards, Aidan Hogan hauled in five passes for 27 yards, Tyler Halls caught four for 81 yards and Robinson finished with four catches good for 48 yards.

Husson freshman Arthur Brefil rushed for 68 yards on 19 carries. Husson finished with 284 total yards.

Jose Garcia was involved in 12 tackles to lead the Mustangs defense. For Husson, Zach Connolly made 12 tackles and Frank Curran tallied 10.

Husson plays at Becker College on Saturday its Commonwealth Coast Conference opener.