6 former high school standouts tapped for Old Town hall of fame

Adam St. John, who helped lead the Old Town High School basketball team to the 1980 Eastern Maine title and who still ranks second on the Maine Maritime Academy career scoring list, is among six former standouts who have been selected for inclusion in the Old Town High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2019 class also includes swimmer Zach Gasaway, softball star Kendra Hayward, diver Jaret Lizzotte, baseball player Ricky Burgess and successful coach Gene Fadrigon.

The group, which combined to win six regional titles, 11 state championships and 13 individual state crowns, will be inducted during a Jan. 4 ceremony at the Old Town High School cafeteria.

St. John (Class of 1981) helped the Old Town basketball team post a 60-20 record during his four seasons. As a senior he was named to the Bangor Daily News All-Maine second team and the Eastern Maine all-tournament team, and played in the inaugural McDonald’s East-West Senior All-Star Game.

He went on to Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, where his 1,405 points still rank him second. He was the leading scorer in NCAA Division III during 1984-1985, averaging 29 points per game.

St. John was named Northeast Conference MVP in 1985 and was a three-time, all-conference, first-team pick. He achieved All-America status in 1995 and remains the only MMA player to have his number retired.

He serves as the senior vice president of manufacturing for Verso Corporation in Wisconsin.

Fadrigon (1963) was a three-sport athlete at Old Town, where he played football, baseball and basketball. Though it was as a hockey coach that he left his legacy.

Fadrigon built Old Town into a powerhouse program, one that won the Class B state championship in 1992 and 1993. His teams also won four regional titles during 15 seasons as the head coach.

He was a four-time Eastern Maine Class B Coach of the Year, an award that has since been named the Gene Fadrigon Award. He previously served as the president of Old Town Youth Hockey in which he also coached.

Burgess (1984) won nine varsity letters at Old Town where he competed in football, baseball and basketball. On the baseball diamond, he was a two-year all-league choice who played one season each at the University of Maine and Yuba College before completing his career at Division I Portland State, where he was the starting third baseman.

Burgess was a three-year, two-way starter in football and helped Old Town win the 1982 LTC North title, leading the league in passing yards and touchdown passes. He was on the team that ended rival Orono’s 48-game winning stream. He was an all-state kicker and all-conference punter and kicker in 1993.

A three-year starter in basketball, Burgess graduated as the school’s No. 12 career scorer. He served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force before earning a master’s degree in education and becoming an elementary school teacher and high school basketball official and college lacrosse referee in California.

Hayward (2013) helped spearhead Old Town’s most successful softball run as a three-year starting pitcher. She led the team to its first state championship in 2012, posting 15 strikeouts and hitting the game-winning double. She finished her career with a 35-7 record with 339 strikeouts and 56 walks and was a two-time Penobscot Valley Conference pitcher of the Year.

Hayward, a four-time Old Town High School Academic Achievement letter winner, serves as a volunteer coach for Old Town ASA softball and works as a private pitching instructor. She is pursuing a doctorate in pharmacy at Husson University in Bangor.

Gasaway (1998) was instrumental in helping Old Town capture four consecutive Class B swimming and diving state championships from 1995 to 1998. He won eight individual events, including two wins in the 200 individual medley.

As a senior, Gasaway was named the Class B Swimmer of the Year and the Swimmer of the Meet at the state championships. He still owns school records in the 200 IM (1 minute, 57.88 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00:69).

In baseball he batted .400 in his junior and senior seasons, and was an all-conference, first-team pick at third base. Gasaway served as the co-head coach for the 2003 state championship swim team and is now the head coach of the Canoe City Swim Club in Old Town.

Lizzotte (1994) had helped Old Town begin its dominance of Class B swimming with his efforts on the diving board. He won individual state titles in 1993 and 1994 to cap off a span of four straight team titles during his career. He was named the Class B Diver of the Year in 1992, 1993 and 1994.

He also competed on the 200 freestyle relay team that set a school record of 1:33.11 in 1993 and was a member of the state championship 200 medley relay in 1994. Lizzotte also played three seasons of varsity football, earning second-team recognition, and played baseball for two years.

He was a two-time captain for the UMaine men’s swim program and served as the Black Bears’ diving coach for 10 seasons. He also coached eight years at Bangor, earning four diving coach of the year honors.

He now works as a physical education teacher and athletic director for the Glenburn School Department.

The induction ceremony, which is free and open to the public, begins with a meet-and-greet at 1:30 p.m. and the ceremony at 2 p.m. The honorees will be recognized that afternoon at halftime of the girls basketball game against Ellsworth.

For more information contact OTHS Principal Scott Gordon at 207-827-3910 or scott.gordon@rsu34.org, or visit facebook.com/oldtownhighschoolhalloffame or rsu34.org.