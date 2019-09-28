Husson and Maine Maritime Academy football in search of first DIII victories

Husson University of Bangor and Maine Maritime Academy of Castine are looking to dent the win column for the first time this season on Saturday.

Husson (0-2) at SUNY Morrisville (1-2), noon Saturday, Morrisville, New York: First-year Husson University head coach Nat Clark is looking to have a balanced offensive attack against the Mustangs.

“We have to run the football better,” said Clark, whose Eagles are averaging just 57.5 rushing yards per game and will be up against a Mustang defense that is surrendering just 96.3 rushing yards per game.

Clark also said his defense must get stops against a SUNY Morrisville offense that features a talented quarterback in Bill Flatow who operates their run-pass option attack. He has completed 59 of 99 passes for 751 yards and five touchdowns. Toure Hall (22 receptions, 237 yards, 3 TDs) is his favorite receiver.

Kinsey Williams (241 yards on 45 carries) leads the ground game. SUNY Morrisville, which plays in the well-respected Empire 8 conference, owns a 39-7 win over Bridgewater State before losing to Hobart (38-24) and St. Lawrence (32-22).

Linebackers Ernesto Mitchell (28 tackles) and Phil Benjamin (20) lead the team in tackles.

Eagles senior quarterback David Morrison has completed 47 of 81 passes for 604 yards. The Westfield State University transfer has thrown seven TD passes and been intercepted just once.

Tyler Halls has already caught 20 passes for 299 yards and he has been complemented by Keyshaun Robinson (9-116), Patrick Cullen (8-61) and Aidan Hogan (8-111). Shawn Noel Jr. (48 carries, 122 yards) is Husson’s top rusher.

Husson’s defense, which has surrendered 39.5 points and 500 yards per game, has been led by defensive back Nick Alvarez (15 tackles), end Frank Curran (11), linebacker Kaleb Caron (7) and safety Zach Connolly (13).

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (1-1) at Maine Maritime Academy (0-3), noon Saturday, Ritchie Field, Castine: Maine Maritime Academy hopes to end its 15-game losing streak dating back to 2017 against a Merchant Marine Academy.

Maine Maritime Academy encounters a Merchant Marine offense that is averaging 46.5 points and 421.5 rushing yards. James Early (37 carries, 149 yards) and Alec Kiernan (24-120) pace the attack.

Krystian Abbott has thrown for 296 yards, and Joe Vitelli has caught a team-high 12 passes for Merchant Marine, which won last year’s meeting 35-14.

Nikolas Moquin has completed 30 of 57 passes for 372 yards and four TDs for the Mariners and Dominic Casale has 18 catches for 213 yards (4 TDs).

Terrell Thomas (26 tackles) and Spencer Baron (20) are Maine Maritime Academy’s leading tacklers, while Eric Davidson (13) and Noah Newburgh (12) headline the Merchant Marine defense.

Saturday’s other Maine Division III games: Bates (0-2) at Wesleyan (2-0), Bowdoin (0-2) at Williams (1-1), Colby (0-2) at Hamilton (1-1), Western New England (2-1) at the University of New England (2-1).