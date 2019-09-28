Pilot injured in helicopter crash at Sanford airport

Crews remain on the scene of a helicopter crash at the airport in Sanford on Saturday where the pilot was injured.

Photos taken at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport show a helicopter on its side that appears to be damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in the grass adjacent to a runway at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport on Saturday at 10:35 a.m.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the pilot who was the only person on the aircraft.

The pilot was taken to Maine Medical Center.

The FAA says it will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the crash.