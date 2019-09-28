19-year-old dies in crash near Cedar Lake

A young man died in a one-vehicle crash in a ditch near Cedar Lake on Saturday morning, Maine State Police said.

A pickup truck driven by Mark Dibona, 19, of Millinocket left Cedar Lake Road off Route 11 in Long A Township sometime before the truck and Dibona’s body were discovered by a passing motorist at about 3 a.m., state police said.

Excessive speed and the fact that Dibona was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash contributed to the crash and Dibona’s death, state police said.