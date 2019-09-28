Lewiston-Auburn
September 28, 2019
Lewiston police investigate stabbing that injured two

Stock image | Pixabay
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

Lewiston police are seeking the public’s help trying to determine what happened with two Lewiston men were dropped off at a city hospital after having suffered stab wounds late Friday.

The two men, whom police declined to identify, were left at Central Maine Medical Center of Lewiston by a private vehicle at about 9 p.m. The men’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Cory Jacques or the watch commander at 207-513-3001. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.


