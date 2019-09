Maine State Police are seeking help finding a Hancock County man whose family has not heard from him for days.

Samuel Deonta Linscott, 23, of Waltham has not been in touch with family since Wednesday, Trooper Dana Austin said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Linscott was working in the Winter Harbor area as a fisherman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 207-973-3700.