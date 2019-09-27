These midcoast rivals will face off during Friday’s busy football schedule

They are separated by only 26 miles, which makes for a natural high school football rivalry.

Belfast and Oceanside of Rockland renew that rivalry Friday night at Wasgatt Field in Rockland with both teams entering the fray at 2-1.

Oceanside won the past four matchups.

“We try to play as fast as we can,” Oceanside coach Wes Drinkwater said. “We have a lot of speed. They are playing a more physical brand of ball this year. They are more of a ground and pound it type of team.”

Junior Aidan Munro, a receiver, running back and kick returner, has been Oceanside’s offensive catalyst. He is averaging more than 150 yards of total offense per game.

Munro has been making up for lost time after missing the entire 2018 season while bedridden with colitis.

Drinkwater said quarterback Karl Ilvonen threw for 300 yards in a triple-overtime 38-36 loss to Hermon last week and is averaging nearly 200 passing yards per game.

Linebacker Matt Spear (10 tackles against Hermon) has been the defensive leader. Sam Miller had three sacks last week.

The Mariners must contain Lions running back Isaak Cunningham, who rushed for 197 yards on nine carries in a 43-12 win over Stearns-Schenck last weekend. He also had seven tackles.

Brian White made six solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in that game.

Senior Dylan Abbott is a capable quarterback, and speedy Jack Hansen is dangerous every time he touches the ball.

Windham (2-1) at Brewer (1-2), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Doyle Field: Windham went 0-8 in Class A a year ago but beat Gardiner and Hampden Academy before losing to perennial power Brunswick 27-14 last weekend.

Sophomore quarterback Will Ledbetter threw TD passes to Nick Garrison and Colby Mizner in the loss.

Coach Nick Arthers’ Witches have been hit by injuries with starting two-way senior linemen Damyan Greenlaw and Tyler Kearns sidelined. Senior Justin Nutter, a converted tight end, has made steady strides as the starting quarterback, according to Arthers.

Kaleb Bryant, a three-year starter at cornerback, has done a nice job as the primary running back.

“Windham has big, athletic kids. They have a spread offense with pretty decent receivers and they have pretty good linebackers,” Arthers said.

Brewer’s only win thus far also was against Gardiner.

Thornton Academy (3-0) at Bangor (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Cameron Stadium: Bangor, coming off a 42-7 loss to Scarborough, faces the defending state champion Trojans. Isaac Ofielu ran for three touchdowns in last week’s 43-7 win over Lewiston.

Bangor was victimized by big plays against Scarborough as Jarrett Flaker returned two punts for touchdowns and Evan Foley returned an interception for another. Bangor must eliminate turnovers. Sophomore quarterback Max Clark tossed a TD pass to Colton Trisch for Bangor’s only TD.

Nokomis (0-3) at Hermon (2-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Pottle Field: This game brings together the two combatants from last year’s Class C North championship game won 13-6 by eventual state champ Nokomis. But the Warriors were hit hard by graduation and have been ravaged by injuries to veterans while being outscored 149-6. Hermon bounced back from a season-opening 44-6 loss to Leavitt of Turner Center with a 54-27 win over Waterville and the 38-36 three-overtime victory over Oceanside.

Dexter (2-1) at Mount Desert Island (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Bar Harbor: Dexter is coming off a 28-7 win over previously unbeaten Houlton-Hodgdon that featured an LTC Player of the Week performance by Cam Paige, who carried 15 times for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught a 35-yard scoring pass. Dexter’s only loss came to unbeaten Bucksport. MDI has beaten Stearns-Schenck and lost to Old Town and undefeated Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield.

Houlton-Hodgdon (2-1) at Mattanawcook Academy (1-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln: Houlton-Hodgdon hopes to rebound from the loss to Dexter after opening the season with convincing wins over Mount View of Thorndike and Old Town. The Lynx beat Mount View 45-15 after losses to Bucksport and Oceanside.

John Bapst (2-1) at Old Town, 6 p.m. Friday, Victory Field: John Bapst brings a two-game winning streak into the contest after going 1-7 a year ago. Old Town, which picked up its first victory via a 26-14 decision over MDI last weekend, can equal last year’s win total with a victory.

Foxcroft Academy (2-1) at Winslow (2-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Poulin Field: Both teams are explosive. Winslow has averaged 48 points per game while the Ponies have averaged 40. Their only losses have come at the hands of powerhouses as Winslow lost to defending Class D state champ Wells (18-6) and Foxcroft was upended by Leavitt 42-19. Logan Martin has been the Ponies’ leading rusher.