Investigators return to Greenbush to keep searching for man who disappeared 2½ years ago

Members of the Maine State Police have returned to the road where a Greenbush man lived — before he went missing 2½ years ago — to continue searching for him or signs of his whereabouts.

Police still view the disappearance of Guy Carmel as suspicious, but they don’t know if he’s alive or dead, Lt. Troy Gardner of the Maine State Police said during a Friday morning news conference in Bangor.

Carmel was 66 at the time of his last known contact with another person in March 2017. He was reported missing the following September.

He lived at 75 Towers Road in Greenbush, a one-mile, dead-end road off East Ridge Road. Greenbush is a 1,500-person town just north of Old Town along the Penobscot River.

Police will do additional searching along Towers Road on Friday and maybe into Saturday based on new information they have collected since last summer.

They’re asking anyone with information about Carmel’s disappearance to speak with the investigators on Towers Road or call the Bangor barracks of the Maine State Police at 973-3700.

Gardner did not disclose any other information about the ongoing investigation into Carmel’s disappearance or what prompted this week’s search.