Berry fighting in main event at Saturday’s pro-am boxing show in Skowhegan

West Forks junior welterweight Brandon “The Cannon” Berry will host a pro-am boxing show Saturday night at the Skowhegan Community Center.

Berry will compete in one of two professional bouts scheduled on the Team Berry Boxing card as of midweek, with eight amateur contests also scheduled.

The doors open at 6 p.m., with the first match scheduled for 7.

Berry (15-5-2) will attempt to avenge one of his losses and secure his third consecutive victory when he faces Carlos Galindo in the six-round main event. Galindo edged Berry by split decision in June 2018 when the two met in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Berry is 3-3 in his last six bouts, though victories in his last two fights against Paolo DeSouza and Clifford McPherson have the veteran boxer from northwest Somerset County feeling reinvigorated as he approaches his 32nd birthday — which comes on fight day.

“I’m using this as a rebuilding stage of trying to get some wings again and to get back into tip-top shape,” Berry said.

Berry already is scheduled to fight again on Nov. 9 as part of the Portland Boxing Club’s annual show at the Portland Exhibition Building as long as he comes out of the Galindo rematch unscathed.

“We’re just trying to stay very busy and make all the improvements I need to get back to where I was before,” Berry said.

The amateur portion of the show will include 13-year-old Braden Littlefield of Benton, who earlier this year reached the 125-pound final of the Junior Olympic regional championships in Lake Placid, New York.

Littlefield, who represents Cugno’s Boxing Gym in Lewiston, occasionally trains with Berry.

‘He’s getting better all the time,” Berry said.

Other Maine gyms to be represented during the amateur portion of the card include Thunderpig Boxing of Bangor and the Portland Boxing Club.

All amateur bouts are sanctioned by USA Boxing and all pro bouts are sanctioned by the Combat Sports Authority of Maine.