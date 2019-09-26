Kennebunk’s interim superintendent resigns after little more than 2 weeks on the job

Only 17 days after her contract was approved, the superintendent for Regional School Unit has resigned.

The Regional School Unit 21 board of directors said Thursday that they accepted interim Superintendent Maryann Perry’s resignation, effective Friday.

The school district will pay Perry $8,878 for her work since Sept. 10 and provide a severance of $13,000, the board of directors said.

Perry’s contract, which was to run from Sept. 10 through June 30, 2020, with a salary of $130,000, was approved unanimously by the board on Sept. 9, according to the York County Coast Star. Perry previously served as the head of schools in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

The eight-member board voted unanimously to appoint Phillip Potenziano as the interim superintendent.

Perry’s resignation comes a day after the school board chair, MaryBeth Luce, resigned over her handling of Perry’s hiring, the district said Wednesday. The school board’s vice chair, Mike Mosher, stepped down from his post but will remain on the board. A vote for a new chair and vice chair will be held at an upcoming public meeting, which will be announced at a later date.