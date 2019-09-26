Mainers’ income rose almost 5 percent in 2nd quarter

Personal income rose 4.9 percent in Maine in the second quarter of this year, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The 4.9 percent increase was smaller than the 5.4 percent growth in personal income during the first quarter, but it was slightly better than the figure for the second quarter of last year.

The biggest contributor to the growth was interest, dividends and rents. The smallest contributor was wages, though they rose at a 4.1 percent rate in the second quarter, running April to June.

