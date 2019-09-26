Maine moves to require disclosure of ‘forever chemicals’

Maine environmental regulators are moving forward with a proposal to require manufacturers to divulge use of particular “forever chemicals” in clothing, cookware and other household items.

Earlier this year, Maine became one of the first states to begin phasing out use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in food packaging, starting in 2022.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection seeks to have the chemical listed as a “priority chemical,” which would require manufacturers to disclose what products contain the chemical, in what concentration level, what function the chemical serves and if the product is small enough to fit in a child’s mouth.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine has already established eight chemical classes as “priority chemicals” in an effort to reduce children’s contact with toxic substances.