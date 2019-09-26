Company unveils plan to move to Portland waterfront

Sun Life, an insurance and wealth management company, has announced plans to lease space in Portland Foreside, a new development planned for the Portland waterfront.

Sun Life said it will move 500 existing employees to the site once construction is finished in 2022. The company said it will have enough space to expand by 200 employees.

The building will be located on the former Portland Co. site. Developers envision additional office space, a boutique hotel and several residential buildings on the site.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.