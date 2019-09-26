The building where Blue Hill’s sailing history got its start has sold

BLUE HILL, Maine — A property that played a pivotal role in the establishment of Blue Hill as a sailing and recreation destination will soon be a residence now that it has been purchased for $1.12 million.

Long in disuse and gutted of most everything except its walls and floors, the former Kollegewidgwok Yacht Club on Old Yacht Club Road in East Blue Hill will likely need another $1.12 million in renovations to become habitable, said Steve Shelton of Acadia Realty Group, which handled the sale. An out-of-state lawyer purchased the building and 4.3 acres around it on June 4.

The building is noteworthy as the first home of the yacht club, from 1922 to 1948, although it was never so much a yacht club as a place where children of well-to-do families spending their summers in Blue Hill learned how to sail and where sailors raced their boats.

The club moved to its present home, a few miles away at 44 KYC Lane, in 1948. Today, the club hosts a half-dozen races annually, according to its website.

The former club building had been on the market intermittently for six or seven years and was a difficult sale to close, Shelton said.

“There’s no wiring, no plumbing and no water,” Shelton said. “It was a lot for somebody to undertake for not that big of a building.”

The 1,836-square-foot building is unique. Being built in 1919, when no planning regulations existed, the granite and stucco structure sits atop granite ledging that extends into the waters near Conary Point.

“It is especially rare to have that built right into the water and to be able to use it without having to tear it down,” Shelton said. “It was meant to be a dockhouse and a meeting room, but there was at least at one time a second floor where its caretaker lived.”

The new owner, whom Shelton declined to identify, plans to use the building as a summer home. The former owners, Joe and Marsha Henderson, declined to comment on the building.

The Hendersons, who bought the property in 1994, had planned to turn the building into a residence but got into another project and never finished rebuilding the old yacht club.

The new owner’s renovation will likely take at least a year, Shelton said.