Cops chase man wanted in Florida through downtown Bangor before arresting him

Bangor police arrested a Florida man around noon on Thursday following a foot chase through downtown Bangor.

Dylan Farley, 24, was wanted for burglary and multiple counts of criminal mischief charges in Lee County, Florida. The county sheriff’s office there had issued a warrant for his arrest, and the office informed Bangor police at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday that Farley was in Pickering Square in downtown Bangor.

Florida police officers hope to extradite Farley back to Lee County so he can face the charges there.

While in Pickering Square, Farley saw police approaching him and ran toward West Market Square. With officers chasing him, Farley ran through Paddy Murphy’s restaurant at the corner of Main and Broad streets before coming out the back door, where Officer Jordan Perry told him to submit to arrest.

But Farley jumped the fence of the restaurant’s outdoor seating area and continued running. He crossed the street and ran under the 1 Merchants Plaza building and back toward Pickering Square. That’s where multiple officers successfully apprehended him without any injuries. Farley called out to his girlfriend after being handcuffed.

This wasn’t Farley’s first police chase.

In 2017, he jumped into a canal to avoid being arrested by the Cape Coral Police Department in Florida before he was apprehended and charged with loitering and prowling as well as trying to resist arrest.