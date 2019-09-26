Watch Trump’s acting director of national intelligence testify before House committee

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on the process and handling of a whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump.

That complaint, and subsequent revelations about a July phone conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s new president in which Trump solicited help investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, has spurred an impeachment inquiry.

You can read the complaint here.

You can read the a memo about that July phone call here.

You can read more about the impeachment inquiry here.