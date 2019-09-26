Arts & Culture
Potato harvest season has arrived in Aroostook County

BDN file photo | BDN
BDN file photo | BDN
A little girl poses in one of many potato barrels, which will soon be filled with the County's annual potato harvest, in this early 1980s BDN file photo.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

This week and next week, people of all ages in Aroostook County are getting their hands dirty — the annual potato harvest has begun.

For generations, the harvest has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to dig up all the potatoes patiently grown by County farmers. Whether by hand or by mechanical means, it remains a major part of the County’s economic backbone — so much so that high school students in some districts each year are granted a few weeks off in order to help out.

We’ve gone through our archive and found some classic Bangor Daily News photos of the harvest throughout all its stages — picking, processing, bagging and then shipping them off.

Did you harvest potatoes as a kid? Leave your stories in the comments.

 


Comments

