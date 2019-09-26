Potato harvest season has arrived in Aroostook County

This week and next week, people of all ages in Aroostook County are getting their hands dirty — the annual potato harvest has begun.

For generations, the harvest has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to dig up all the potatoes patiently grown by County farmers. Whether by hand or by mechanical means, it remains a major part of the County’s economic backbone — so much so that high school students in some districts each year are granted a few weeks off in order to help out.

We’ve gone through our archive and found some classic Bangor Daily News photos of the harvest throughout all its stages — picking, processing, bagging and then shipping them off.

Did you harvest potatoes as a kid? Leave your stories in the comments.