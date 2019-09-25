New England Patriots
September 25, 2019
Pats sign Cody Kessler, adding QB depth behind Tom Brady

John Raoux | AP
In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Cody Kessler (2) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Patriots have signed Cody Kessler to their 53-man roster, adding some additional depth behind quarterback Tom Brady. Kessler spent last season with the Eagles, appearing in five games with four starts.
The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have signed Cody Kessler to their 53-man roster, adding some additional depth behind quarterback Tom Brady.

Kessler spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in five games with four starts. He spent the previous two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him in 2016.

For his career Kessler has completed 64 percent (224 of 349) of his passes, throwing for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Kessler’s addition provides a more veteran presence behind Brady. Rookie Jarrett Stidham is Brady’s backup, but had a rough debut when he relieved Brady late in the Patriots’ 30-14 win over the New York Jets and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

 


