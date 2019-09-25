MDI star returns for senior soccer season chasing mom’s scoring record

After spending a year playing for the Seacoast United Soccer Girls Development Academy’s Under-17 team along with Bangor High School’s Eliza Jansujwicz, Daisy Granholm returned to her Mount Desert Island High School team for her senior year.

And she is making up for lost time.

Granholm, a striker, had scored 19 goals of MDI’s 23 goals in six games going into a Tuesday contest against Caribou. The Trojans, who went 5-8-1 a year ago, took a 5-1 record into the game.

MDI’s only loss was to perennial Class B power Hermon.

Trojans coach May Dow said it’s great to have Granholm back.

“She’s so intelligent. She sees the field well,” Dow said. “She is just as good with her left foot as her right foot. She can finish but she also looks to distribute the ball.”

Granholm has another incentive to produce a memorable senior season. She wants to break her mother’s MDI single-season scoring record.

The former Whitney Williams posted a 36-goal season.

“I’m taking it game by game. I think she’s happy for me,” Granholm said.

Granholm has returned to the island a stronger player. She also possesses tremendous versatility.

“She can play any position and excel at it,” Dow said.

Last season, Granholm carpooled with Jansujwicz a couple of times a week to the Seacoast United facility in Epping, New Hampshire, which is 248 miles from Bar Harbor.

“It’s great to be playing for my school again and be back with all my friends,” Granholm said.

She admitted it was a tough decision to leave MDI for Seacoast United but feels it was beneficial for her soccer development.

“It was the best move for me. We were able to play at a high level and get more exposure to college coaches, who used to go to those showcases we played in,” Granholm said.

She has committed to play at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, starting next fall.

“It was important to show how committed we were,” she said. “We learned a lot about time management and how to push ourselves to the limit.”

Granholm said she was able to focus her energy on soccer and that the intense practices and the quality of the competition were beneficial.

“As a striker, I got the chance to play against a lot of good defenders. It was really valuable,” Granholm said.

Granholm is enjoying herself and really likes her team. She believes MDI can make a strong playoff run.

“We have a cohesive unit. Everyone has such a good attitude,” Granholm said. “There’s good team spirit. We’re all playing for each other.”

Dow said she has been pleased with the team’s play and its chemistry.

“We have a great team dynamic. We have become a soccer family thanks to our senior leadership,” Dow said.

She said Granholm has done an excellent job giving tips to her teammates in a humble, helpful way.

Sophomore midfielder Lelia Weir has worked well with Granholm in organizing the attack, Dow said.

“She’s awesome,” Granholm said. “She sees the field so well. And she has a good foot.”

Sophomore Sabine Costello-Sanders is the goaltender, and she is protected by a back line of senior Cadi Howell, junior Emma Freudig, and freshmen Nina Rozeff and Gaia Daul.

Mei Cook has been converted from a forward to a midfielder where she joins fellow seniors Julia Rush, Zoe Olson and Rachel Leonard.

Junior Jaiden Scott, sophomore Hannah St. Amand and freshman Sophia Anderson also see a lot of playing time and have been productive contributors, and senior Hannah Goodwin is an inspirational leader.

Dow said a season-opening, 3-0 road win over defending two-time Class B North champion Presque Isle gave the Trojans great confidence.