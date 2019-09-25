Portland
September 26, 2019
Portland

Health care company sends Maine woman more than 500 letters in 5 days

The Associated Press

WINDHAM, Maine — A Maine woman says she received more than 500 letters from UnitedHealthcare in five days.

The letters were sent to Stephanie Lay’s 19-year-old son Bryce in Windham, but were addressed to Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services — in Cincinnati, Ohio.

WCSH-TV reports most of the letters said the company was denying a payment of $54. Some say $0. The claims go back to 2016. Lay began receiving the letters Thursday.

Lay first thought it was a joke. She says she’s spent countless hours trying to figure out how this happened.

Lay says she was especially amused by a line written at the bottom of every single one of the letters that says, “Go Paperless!”

A spokeswoman for UnitedHealthcare says the company is looking into the issue.

 


