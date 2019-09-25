21 copper coils stolen from Waldoboro business

A Waldoboro business is offering a reward for information about a recent theft of 21 copper hot-tank coils.

Midcoast Marine Supply, at 1805 Atlantic Highway, is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The business posted about the theft and the reward on Facebook on Saturday.

Manager Jeremy Young said lobster fishermen use the coils to heat the water they use to keep buoys and ropes clean. The coils weigh about 20 pounds each and are valued at more than $300 each.

Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash said Officer Jeffery Fuller took the initial report of the theft and is leading an investigation.

“We have reached out to local scrap yards as part of our investigation,” Lash said.

Lash encouraged members of the public with information about the incident to call the department at 832-4500.

Midcoast Marine Supply can be reached at 832-7200.

