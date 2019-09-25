Maine State Police detective struck pedestrian in Augusta

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Maine State Police detective in Augusta.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said the state-owned vehicle was driven by Detective Ryan Brockway. The Kennebec Journal reports McCausland said the female pedestrian was taken to a hospital for observation.

Police did not identify the pedestrian. He said he did not know if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk. The pedestrian was hit when Brockway was turning the vehicle onto a street.