Elizabeth Warren: A courageous warrior for president

Elizabeth Warren is attracting increasing attention from both new supporters and old opponents. Both sides recognize that she has the “Big Mo,” as pundits used to say. Indeed, she now leads the pack in Iowa.

Her intelligence, courage, and authenticity are generating the spark that brings people out, not just to attend rallies but to contribute, volunteer and vote. Large enthusiastic crowds and clear and convincing arguments in the debates are making it harder for critics to dismiss her as “unelectable.” Indeed, the myopia that dismisses her is reminiscent of the under-the-radar popularity that swept Donald Trump to the White House. Those who fear the changes that her presidency would bring are getting nervous, for good reason, for Warren threatens the status quo.

What makes her stand out is that she not only has “ a plan” for this problem or that, but a coherent, comprehensive vision of how we went wrong, and how we can fix it. That’s why she is my choice for president. Other candidates merely nibble at problems. Or focus on one issue or another. There is a depth to her understanding of what ails our country that is not evident in her rivals.

She looks at the American economic landscape and focuses on the greatest threat to our democracy: the largest concentration of wealth in nearly a century. This happened right under our noses, starting with the tax cuts of the Reagan era. The infamous 1 percent accumulated their unconscionable share of our nation’s wealth not through their brilliance or hard work, but by buying power. They did this through money funneled into campaign coffers, thanks to the Supreme Court gutting the limits on campaign contributions in the Citizens United case. Those donors now own virtually the entire Republican Party and a fair share of the Democratic establishment.

These changes have left the middle class stagnating, at best. We pay relatively more in taxes, yet our needs go unmet. College is unaffordable. Our infrastructure is crumbling. Our allies look at us with sorrow, even contempt. Our water and air are getting dirtier by the day. Extinction is a real possibility

Why? Monied powerhouses have rigged the system — from taxes, to environmental regulatory exemptions, to outright corruption. Millions of families are being bankrupted by credit card debt — not from foolish spending, but from skyrocketing medical costs that insurance doesn’t cover. Our children’s future is deeply clouded by massive student debt. The specter of global competition and automation portends millions of jobs lost, both blue collar and white.

But those on Wall Street, the masters of the universe who brought us the Great Recession of 2008, paid no price for the billions lost by ordinary people in that market crash. They continue to slice and dice financial instruments, making great fortunes and adding nothing to the economy.

The influence of vast wealth has also distorted our foreign policy. To protect corporate interests, America has become isolated from the community of democratic nations that once was our stalwart ally. Trade wars are gutting numerous industries. Our foreign policy changes from tweet to tweet, an incoherent jumble of pronouncements that does not serve our interests. The president pressures countries to advance his own re-election and financial interests.

Warren has been praised as “fearless.” For some, this is meant as a pejorative, as if she were reckless. They see a strong, principled woman as contrary to the law of nature. But her kind of courage — speaking truth to power — is exactly what we need, as suffragists understood. Although funny and self-effacing, she also displays a ferocity reminiscent of a mama bear protecting her cub. And we are her cubs. Strong women may seem rare in politics and corporate upper echelons, but many are in our midst, hiding their fortitude and commitment behind demure exteriors. Warren is fed up with hiding.

Warren’s gutsy, authentic veracity is her major strength and the heart of her campaign. More of the same kind of politician will bring us no real progress. American voters should embrace her thoughtful, courageous vision.

Janice Cooper of Yarmouth represents District 47 in the Maine House of Representatives.