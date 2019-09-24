State
September 24, 2019
Maine to launch two-year effort to address youth substance use

Mark Lennihan | AP
This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription Oxycodone pills in New York.
By Willis Ryder Arnold, Maine Public

Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services intends to invest almost $2 million in the next two years to address substance use among the state’s youth.

The agency will pursue preventative measures, counseling or treatment, and outreach to address the issue.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said programs will be funded with money from the governor’s budget.

“We’re especially concerned about preventing opioid use disorder among children, so identifying this range of programs from when these children are infants all the way until they’re youth felt like the right appropriate way to use Funds for Healthy Maine dollars to tackle opioid abuse response,” Lambrew said.

The department also has announced it will push a statewide campaign to better educate new and impending parents about safe sleep practices for babies. The program rollouts aim to further goals of the state’s Children’s Cabinet.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


Comments

