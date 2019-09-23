Anticipation builds as St. Joseph Healthcare’s first road race will be run on Sunday

Hundreds of runners, walkers and other supporters are making their final preparations for the first St. Joseph Healthcare Commit to Get Fit 5K/10K, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, at Broadway Park in Bangor.

The Commit to Get Fit is about helping the community live healthier and more active lives. And with more than 340 participants registered so far, it seems the people of eastern Maine are embracing the opportunity.

Residents of 11 Maine counties five different states, including California, have signed up for the event. The race will raise funds for St. Joseph’s SAFE Nurses, a specialized group of nurses who care for those in our community who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence or human trafficking.

The Commit to Get Fit is all about creating a fun, supportive atmosphere around getting active. Whether it’s someone’s first 5K or one for those regularly run longer distances, everyone will be celebrated when they cross the finish line in Broadway Park.

The route takes runners through downtown Bangor and along some of the Kenduskeag Stream trail. Those tackling the 10K will also enjoy some of Husson University’s scenic campus.

The organizing committee includes St. Joe’s employees and some key members of the Bangor running community. St. Joseph Healthcare Foundation president Brad Coffey is ready to see months of planning turn into reality.

“There’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes work to get everything lined up for Sunday and now it’s nearly here,” Coffey said. “The support from our employees, the wider community and our business sponsors has been phenomenal. We’re really excited for Sunday — and we hope everyone else is, too.”

There is still time to register to take part in the event, which includes a kids fun run, a 5K walk or run and a 10K run. Online registrations are open until 11:59 p.m. Friday and then race-day registrations will be available between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. in Broadway Park on the day of the event.

While supplies last, walkers and runners will receive an event t-shirt to remember their participation.

St. Joseph’s is also still looking for volunteers to help both with preparations during the week, and activities on the day of the event.

For more information or to register as a participant or volunteer, go to stjoeshealing.org/commit.