September 23, 2019
Janet Mills will address UN on climate change

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Gov. Janet Mills is seen at Broadway Park in Bangor in this July 30, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is in New York City to address the United Nations on climate change. It’ll be the first time a Maine governor has addressed the U.N.

Mills was invited to talk about Maine’s efforts to combat climate change. Those include creation of a Maine Climate Council that’s developing a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030 and at least 80 percent by 2050.

[The weather in Bangor will feel more like New Jersey by 2080]

The U.N. Climate Action Summit 2019 aims to bring together governments and the private sector to focus on renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and adaptation to warming temperatures.

On Tuesday, Mills will participate in a meeting with officials from the European Union to discuss how the U.S. and European nations can work together to address climate change.

 


