Standish man accused of crashing into several vehicles

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said one man is behind bars after crashing into several vehicles.

Kevin Lawlor, 38, of Standish faces charges of driving to endanger, operating with a suspended license, failure to report an accident and drug possession, along with a probation violation.

The incident happened in Standish on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a call for an unresponsive man, later identified as Lawlor, in a vehicle in the area of Thomas Road.

The sheriff’s office while deputies were on their way, Lawlor regained consciousness and drove off. A short time later, he crashed into three vehicles by the Standish Boat Launch, near the intersection of routes 35 and 114, the sheriff’s office said.

Bystanders held him until deputies arrived, because he was attempting to run into the woods, the sheriff’s office said.