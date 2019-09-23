Portland
September 23, 2019
Portland

Burst pipe floods University of Southern Maine campus center

CBS 13 | BDN
A water main leak under the Woodbury Campus Center on the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus will close the center for at least two weeks.
By CBS 13

A water main broke at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, flooding part of the Woodbury Campus Center with up to 6 inches of water and closing the facility for at least two weeks.

According to the university, the break happened sometime between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning on the college’s Portland campus.

University staff from several departments responded as soon as the flooding was discovered, along with Portland firefighters and city officials. Engineers came in to determine the cause of the broken pipe and the extent of the damage caused.

The facility will be closed for at least two weeks.

 


