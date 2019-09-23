New England
17-year-old drowns in NH pond

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

MILTON, New Hampshire — New Hampshire authorities say a 17-year-old boy drowned in a pond.

Rescuers responding to Milton Pond on Saturday say they found a female who was in the water trying to find the teen. He was found underwater a short time later, unconscious.

First responders immediately began CPR and were able to regain a pulse. The teen was taken to Frisbie Hospital in Rochester in critical condition. He was then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was from Milton. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police are investigating.

 


Comments

