Motorcyclist critically injured in Lisbon crash has been identified

The motorcyclist who was critically injured in a Saturday crash in Lisbon has been identified.

Cyrus Lavers, 25, of Lisbon was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Ridge Road before he went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection with Webster Road, according to Lisbon police Detective Richard R. St. Amant.

First responders found the motorcycle in the ditch and Lavers not far away.

St. Amant said Monday that Lavers remains at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.