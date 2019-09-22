Monday, Sept. 23, 2019: Understanding what Katahdin means, not a working number, study what candidates are saying

Understanding what Katahdin means

I just read the BDN article about dropping the “Mount” from in front of Katahdin. That makes perfect sense when you learn what the word means (“greatest” or “main mountain”). Many words have a meaning derived from early civilizations, cultures and nationalities. As a native of Millinocket, I stopped using the word “Mount” at an early age when I learned the native meaning of Katahdin from my grandparents, some of the earliest 1900s Millinocket settlers.

Rod Williams

Biddeford

Not a working number

On Aug. 15, I received a text message on my cell phone from 207-466-8800 saying, “Susan Collins has changed. Already this year she’s taken $500k from big banks, big oil & more — and does their bidding in DC. Learn more: specialinterestsusan.com.”

When I called the number, a recording said it was not a working number. When I reviewed the above suggested website, it was sponsored by American Bridge 21st Century. According to FactCheck.org, “American Bridge 21st Century is a liberal super PAC that conducts opposition research to aid Democratic candidates and organizations.”

First, and most importantly, if you send a text it should be honest and truthful, not from “not a working number.” Second, this junk text should not be on my phone — it’s my cellphone account and I pay for it.

Finally, because this text and site are obviously intended to be beneficial to Democratic candidates, Sarah Gideon and other Democrats should show the courage to publicly rebuke this practice and use of a person’s private cellphone. Likewise, Republicans should do the same when their side does this invasion of privacy.

Ron Lovaglio

Augusta

Study what the candidates are saying

After intently watching the Democratic debate on Sept. 12, I wonder if anyone is really listening to what they are proposing. Free health care for all, but where will the money come from? Do we really think that free health care is not going to come out of our paychecks? No wonder Democratic candidates want to raise the minimum wage. That allows them to put a higher tax on your money, only to bring people back to their original pay scale, with the rest of it going to the government to pay for the “free” health care. Look at many of the countries that offer free health care and you will find that people are taxed at a much higher rate than here in the United States.

Why are our Canadian friends flocking to the United States to get surgical procedures done? As good as “free” sounds, nothing is ever free. Do you really want the government in charge of your health care, when they can’t even stop things like telemarketers? Our seniors are getting calls every day saying that the IRS is going to take them to court because they owe money to the government. What about the Social Security Program? I paid into it for 55 years and now they are telling me it’s an entitlement to get my own money back, which I lent them for safekeeping for my “old age” security. How’s that money management working out? Before you go to the polls to vote, take the time to study everything that they are saying about taking care of us.

Jeffrey Weatherbee

Dover-Foxcroft