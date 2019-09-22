21-year-old dies in South Bristol rollover

A 21-year-old South Bristol man died in a high-speed car crash on Route 129 in South Bristol on Thursday night of Thursday.

Austin Eugley, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Three of his four passengers, 18-year-old Jacob Overlock of Warren, 20-year-old Ashley Sherman of Warren and 19-year-old Gabrielle Staples of Boothbay, suffered minor injuries and were taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

A fourth passenger, 19-year-old Adrian Phaenephom of Searsmont, fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His condition and whereabouts are unknown.

A person who lives nearby called 911 to report the crash at 9:29 p.m.

Eugley was driving a 2004 Volvo S80 south on Route 129, near Poseidon Lane, at a high rate of speed, according to the results of a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office. As he entered a left-hand curve, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, left the road and started to roll. The vehicle then struck a large tree and came to rest on its side in the northbound ditch.

Investigators “will examine the possibility of alcohol involvement,” according to the sheriff’s office. As in all investigations of fatal crashes, a blood sample will determine Eugley’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash.

Investigators do not know whether Eugley or Phaenephom was wearing a seat belt. The three passengers with minor injuries are not believed to have been wearing seat belts.

Deputy Chase Bosse was the primary investigating officer. Lt. Brendan Kane, Sgt. Matthew Day and Deputy Caleb Fortin assisted him at the scene. Sagadahoc County sheriff’s Deputy Brian Carlton, a specialist in crash reconstructions, conducted a reconstruction. Officer Lucas Shirland of the Topsham Police Department and his K-9 searched for Phaenephom.

The Bristol Fire Department, Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, South Bristol Fire Department, South Bristol First Responders and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.