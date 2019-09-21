Mobile homes are destroyed after propane tank explodes in Ossipee, New Hampshire

Four people are homeless after a propane tank caught fire and exploded in Ossipee, New Hampshire Friday afternoon.

The fire at a mobile home park is near Route 16 started in a shed and spread to the tank.

Eric Smith, who works next door at Aubochon Hardware, saw that a neighbor’s shed with a woodpile had caught fire.

“I told him I had seven fire extinguishers; ‘I will be right back over with a couple of my employees.’ And I took a few of my employees and grabbed all the extinguishers and we went out back, and as I was trying to run up, the shed had dry wood that had caught on fire. The tank blew,” he said.

More than 20 fire departments, including from Baldwin, responded to the scene.

The only person injured was Samantha Button, who hurt her ankle running in to rescue her pets. But she didn’t know that her sister had already let out her two dogs and a cat. She says her other cat was probably killed in the fire. Button and her husband Dan are staying with relatives. The Red Cross says they were assisting the other couple with temporary housing.

“It’s hot and messy work they work diligently stop this from spreading any further which they did. They should be commended for it. That’s why we ended up calling so many people. A couple rounds of people going inside trying to put the fire out you can get fatigued very quickly in this heat and that’s why we called so much help,” said West Ossipee Fire Chief Carl Huddleston.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.