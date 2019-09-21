South Berwick man dead in late night Oxford County crash

WOODSTOCK — A South Berwick man died after police said he crashed into another vehicle late Friday night in Woodstock.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Main Street in Woodstock around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said Ashley Torrey, 72, was southbound driving above the posted speed limit and failed to negotiate a left hand turn at the intersection of South Main Street and Railroad Street.

Torrey’s vehicle hit the front of another vehicle and struck a utility pole, severing the pole, which fell on the back of his vehicle.

Two people in the second vehicle were not injured but a passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for several hours as deputies investigated the crash. The investigation into the accident is continuing, deputies said.