Fort Fairfield police arrest Limestone man in connection with burglary at Griffith Farms

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The Fort Fairfield Police Department arrested a Limestone man Friday who allegedly is responsible for a burglary at Griffith Farms in Fort Fairfield.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Fort Fairfield police officer Dale Keegan led the investigation into a burglary that occurred at the farm Thursday evening. With assistance from the Limestone Police Department, officers arrested Joshua Ellis, 23, of Limestone and returned the stolen property to Griffith Farms.

Ellis now faces felony charges and will appear in court in November. The Facebook post does not specify the charges or what property Ellis allegedly stole from Griffith Farms.

This story will be updated.