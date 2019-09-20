UMaine women’s soccer team to host Stony Brook in America East opener

University of Maine women’s soccer coach Scott Atherley thought his team’s scoring would be spread out this season.

Entering Sunday’s 1 p.m. America East opener against Stony Brook at Mahaney Diamond in Orono, eight different goal scorers have produced the nine goals that have helped the Black Bears get off to a 4-2 start.

“The majority of them have come from the midfielders. They’ve done a great job getting up into the attack,” Atherley said. “We’ve been getting numbers forward.”

UMaine also has controlled the ball for approximately 60 percent of the time during the past five games. Their possession was in the high 40 percent range last season when the Black Bears finished 6-9-1.

“When you have the ball, you aren’t under as much pressure. You don’t have to defend as much,” said Atherley, whose team has allowed just five goals.

The defensive effort begins in goal with the German tandem of senior Annalena Kriebisch (1.25 goals-against average) and Kira Kutzinski (0.00).

Kriebisch has played four games and Kutzinski has played in two contests.

Junior Emma Cossette organizes the back line and junior Olivia Bamford has also been an important component in the back.

Junior Jane Stevens has been a defensive catalyst and physical presence in the midfield, and senior Nicole Bailey has been the top threat up front along with sophomore Emma Donovan.

Senior Emilie Anderson leads the team with two goals, and among the players with one goal are Bangor senior Anna-Maria Dagher and Scarborough sophomore Gaby Panagakos.

“They have really developed. They have made valuable contributions,” Atherley said.

“We have 16-17 players who can start,” he said. “We play 19-20 per game, and they play at least 20 minutes.”