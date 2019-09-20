Former UMaine defenseman signs with NHL’s Kings

Former University of Maine All-America defenseman Ben Hutton has a new address.

After spending four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, he has signed a one-year contract to continue his National Hockey League career with the Los Angeles Kings.

According to published reports, the Canucks did not offer him a contract, which enabled him to become an unrestricted free agent.

He will earn $1.5 million from the Kings this season.

The 26-year-old Hutton played in 69 games for the Canucks last season and registered five goals and 15 assists.

He posted four goals and seven assists in even-strength situations, a goal and seven assists on the power play, and had a shorthanded assist.

Hutton’s average playing time of 22 minutes, 21 seconds ranked second on the team, and his 102 blocked shots were third. He accrued 43 penalty minutes and his plus-minus rating was minus-23.

Players earn a plus-1 if they are on the ice when their team scores an even-strength or short-handed goal and a minus-1 if the other team scores.

In his four seasons with Vancouver, Hutton registered 11 goals and 59 assists in 276 games.

Hutton won a gold medal while playing for Canada in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships in 2016. He appeared in five games and had an assist.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Hutton, a native of Prescott, Ontario, was a fifth-round draft choice of Vancouver in 2012. He was the 147th overall selection.

During his three seasons at UMaine, Hutton registered 28 goals and 37 assists in 108 games.

His 15 goals during the 2013-14 season is the UMaine record for goals by a defenseman.

In LA, Sutton will be in the same area as close friend and former UMaine teammate Devin Shore, who is playing for the Anaheim Ducks. He was traded to them last season by the Dallas Stars.