September 20, 2019
Patriots release Antonio Brown after another accusation

Steven Senne | AP
In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown puts on his Nike cleats during NFL football practice in Foxborough, Mass. Nike has dropped Brown, Nike spokesman Josh Benedek told The Associated Press on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The move comes after a second woman accused Brown of sexual assault.
Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
Updated:

The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The team announced the move Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.

The statement said: “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.

 


Comments

