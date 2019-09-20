Brewer MMA fighter earns her second title fight

Undefeated Glory Watson didn’t have to wait long to learn about her next opponent.

The mixed martial arts combatant from Young’s MMA in Bangor, coming off a first-round stoppage of Canadian Lin MacMillan at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono less than two weeks ago, will return to the cage for the seventh time in 17 months Nov. 9. Watson will face Cara Greenwell at the Aura nightclub in Portland for the vacant New England Fights amateur strawweight championship.

Watson (6-0) will attempt to become the first fighter in NEF history to hold two of the promotion’s title belts simultaneously. She captured the NEF amateur flyweight championship in June with a split-decision victory over Oregon’s Caree Hill in Lewiston.

After winning that 125-pound title, the 25-year-old Watson made her strawweight (115-pound) debut with a 83-second technical-knockout victory over MacMillan at NEF 40 on the University of Maine campus.

The 21-year-old Greenwell (9-4) looms as Watson’s most experienced opponent to date. A three-year veteran of the MMA cage from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, she has scored six victories by submission as well as one by technical knockout and two by decision.

She most recently competed in late June, dropping a unanimous decision to Maria Jose Favela in a battle for the Tuff-N-Uff World Amateur Championships strawweight title at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. That loss ended Greenwell’s four-fight winning streak.

“Cara Greenwell is a very worthy challenger that I look forward to colliding with in the cage,” said Watson, who is closing in on a decision to turn professional. “As my amateur career is coming to a close, I’m beyond excited to put my record on the line and see who will come out on top. I want to bring another belt to Young’s MMA.”