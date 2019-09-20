The inaugural 8-player football state championship game is set for Portland

A date and location have been announced for the inaugural Maine eight-player football state championship game.

That contest, matching the champions of the large-school and small-school divisions of the sport, will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Ten teams, five in each division, are competing in the first year of Maine eight-player football, which was added to the interscholastic sports scene by the Maine Principals’ Association earlier this year to address the declining number of participants in the sport around the state.

The eight-player state championship game will come one weekend before this year’s four state finals for 11 player football.

The Class C state final will be played at the University of Maine on Friday, Nov. 22, with the opening kickoff moved up an hour to 6 p.m. from previous Friday night championship games played on the Orono campus.

That will be followed on Saturday, Nov. 23, by the A, B and D championship games with starting times of 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The order of the games will be determined earlier that week based on travel considerations.