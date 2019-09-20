Big plays spark Scarborough football team past Bangor

The Bangor Rams came face to face with one of the powers of Class A football on Friday night at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

The Scarborough Red Storm came north armed with all kinds of big-play weapons.

Jarrett Flaker, the state’s premier high school sprinter and reigning New England 200-meter champion, returned two punts for touchdowns and Evan Foley returned a pass interception for another first-half score as Scarborough built a 35-point halftime lead and cruised to a 42-7 victory.

Scarborough, the 2017 Class A state champion and South region finalist a year ago, bounced back from last week’s 18-7 loss at Bonny Eagle of Standish to improve its record to 2-1.

Bangor, which hosts defending state champion Thornton Academy of Saco next Friday night, fell to 1-2.

Flaker, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior, added a 31-yard scoring run in the third quarter for Scarborough’s final touchdown of the night and finished with a game-high 112 yards on 10 rushes to go with his four total touchdowns.

“Obviously he’s fast, and he just challenged us,” Bangor coach Dave Morris said. “It’s tough when you’ve got a guy who’s that confident and runs as fast as he does and is a tough kid and isn’t afraid of contact.

“They beat us.”

Bangor avoided the shutout when sophomore quarterback Max Clark hit classmate Colton Trisch for a 49-yard touchdown pass with 1:38 left in the game.

The youthful Rams were able to move the ball against Scarborough’s defense, generating nearly 200 yards of total offense, but ultimately they were done in by the Red Storm’s speed and experience.

“It’s just a big step for us in terms of how we’re going approach teams that in some cases have a reputation of being very good,” Morris said. “What we wanted to do tonight was to be very aggressive. When you play a team that might be faster than you and obviously has proven itself — they won a state champion two years ago — you’ve got to match it with some aggressiveness.”

“I’m proud of my guys, they didn’t quit.”

A 17-yard, tackle-breaking scramble by quarterback Chase Cleary on third-and-15 from near midfield kept Scarborough’s opening possession alive. After runs of 21 yards by Flaker and 14 yards by fullback Thomas Galeckas, Flaker scored from the 3 to give the Red Storm a 7-0 lead with 8:21 left in the opening quarter.

Scarborough soon forced a Bangor punt, and two plays later Cleary rolled to his left and hit Flaker’s younger brother, 6-2 sophomore Jayden Flaker, behind the Rams’ defense with a 46-yard touchdown strike to make it 13-0.

Bangor went three-and-out on its next possession before Jarrett Flaker returned a punt 75 yards down the left sideline to extend the Scarborough lead to 20-0 with 3:55 left in the opening period.

The Rams threatened midway through the second quarter, marching from their 36 to the Scarborough 15. But the Red Storm’s Jacob Keim intercepted a fourth-and-3 pass by Max Clark pass intended for Eli Bickford near the goal line to end Bangor’s best scoring threat of the half.

A 52-yard pass from Cleary to Zach Alofs helped Scarborough move the ball deep into Bangor territory before the Rams’ defense stopped the Red Storm on downs at the 10.

But one play later, Foley intercepted a Clark pass in the left flat and returned it 19 yards for a Scarborough touchdown. Jarrett Flaker added the two-point conversion run to extend the Red Storm lead to 28-0 with 2:23 left before intermission.

Bangor was forced to punt again on its next possession, and Flaker was there with his combination of raw speed and shiftiness to make the Rams pay. This time it was a 59-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Collin Fossett kicked the third of his four successful extra-point kicks to give Scarborough a 35-0 halftime cushion.

Jarrett Flaker finished the opening two periods with eight rushes for 67 yards to go along with his two punt returns for 134 yards.

Scarborough amassed 214 total yards in the half compared to 101 for Bangor.