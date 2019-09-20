High School Sports
September 20, 2019
High School Sports

Bangor hosts successful Scarborough amid Friday’s busy football schedule

Pete Warner | BDN
Cody Graves (center) of Brewer picks his way through some traffic as Bangor's Colton Trisch (right) pursues during their Sept. 6 football game at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. The Rams will try to slow down Jarrett Flaker and Scarborough on Friday night.
By Ernie Clark, BDN Staff

The Bangor High School football program’s rebuilding process faces a unique challenge on Friday night when the Rams host Scarborough in a Week 3 encounter at Cameron Stadium.

In senior Jarrett Flaker, the visiting Red Storm boast the fastest runner in the state.

Flaker is the reigning Class A outdoor track champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as running the anchor leg on Scarborough’s championship 1,600-meter relay squad last spring. He went on to win the New England 200-meter title.

He’s also been one key to Scarborough’s recent success on the gridiron, which has included the 2017 Class A state championship and a trip to last fall’s Class A South final.

The Red Storm are 1-1 with a 42-3 win over new Class B team Portland High School preceding last weekend’s 18-7 loss at perennial Class A power Bonny Eagle of Standish.

Flaker has scored three touchdowns this season, all on runs of at least 16 yards.

Bangor also is 1-1, with the Rams surging past Brewer in its opener before falling at Lewiston 32-27 last Friday night.

In that most recent outing, coach Dave Morris’ club took a 14-0 second-quarter lead, only to have Lewiston respond with 32 consecutive points before the Rams rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Max Clark completed four touchdown passes for Bangor — one each to Eli Bradford, Colton Emerson, Keegan Cyr and Joey Morrison — but the Rams were hurt by five turnovers.

This is the first of two straight grueling home tests for Bangor, which will host defending Class A state champion Thornton Academy of Saco on Sept. 20.

Leavitt Hornets (2-0) at Foxcroft Academy Ponies (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Oakes Field, Dover-Foxcroft: Two of the top teams in their respective divisions square off in a key crossover battle.

For Class D North Foxcroft, the game represents an enormous step up in competition after early romps over Washington Academy of East Machias and Mount View of Thorndike by a combined 101-12.

Class C South Leavitt already is battle tested with victories over 2018 Class C North finalist Hermon and at defending C South champion Fryeburg Academy. The Hornets are known for their no-huddle offense but have yielded just three touchdowns in their two victories.

Dexter Tigers (1-1) at Houlton Shiretowners (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Maliseet Field, Houlton: Houlton is 2-0 for the third time since joining the varsity ranks in 2014, but despite those fast starts in 2015 and 2017 the Shiretowners have yet to win three straight to open a season.

Still, coach Brian Reynolds’ program is riding a four-game winning streak that began with back-to-back victories to conclude the 2018 campaign.

Houlton’s Will Belyea is the reigning Little Ten Conference Player of the Week after amassing 171 yards and three touchdowns on offense and a pass interception and seven tackles defensively during his team’s 42-6 win over Old Town.

Dexter looks to rebound from its 43-7 loss at undefeated Bucksport last week.

Winslow Black Raiders (1-1) at Medomak Valley Panthers (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Waldoboro: Credit Medomak Valley for not shying away from scheduling a tough homecoming opponent, as Winslow’s early record includes a competitive loss at powerful Wells followed by a 62-0 romp over Nokomis of Newport.

Last weekend’s victory featured Black Raiders’ quarterback Colby Pomeroy, who scored on a 5-yard run, a 31-yard interception return and a 30-yard blocked punt return, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cody Ivey and kicked six extra points.

Medomak Valley is coming off an impressive 32-22 victory over Belfast that featured a balanced rushing attack as Drew Severson, Levi Ward and Calvin Standring combined for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

Brewer Witches (1-1) at Mt. Blue Cougars (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Caldwell Field, Farmington: Two Class B North teams that rebounded from opening-night losses with Week 2 victories meet on the hilltop campus in Farmington with a chance to move into the upper echelon of the divisional standings.

Brewer is coming off a hard-fought 22-20 victory over Gardiner in its home opener last Friday, while Mt. Blue defeated Messalonskee of Oakland 43-16.

Brewer has won its past four meetings against Mt. Blue, including a 30-6 decision last fall.

Waterville Purple Panthers (0-2) at John Bapst Crusaders (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Husson University, Bangor: John Bapst not only will attempt to win for the second straight weekend but will try to double its win total from the 2018 season when it hosts Waterville in a Class C North clash.

John Bapst is coming off a 42-14 road victory at Class D Stearns of Millinocket after a season-opening home loss at Class C Belfast.

John Bapst has won two of its past three meetings with the Purple Panthers, though Waterville was a 49-6 home-field winner last year.

 


Comments

