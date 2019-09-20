Bangor hosts successful Scarborough amid Friday’s busy football schedule

The Bangor High School football program’s rebuilding process faces a unique challenge on Friday night when the Rams host Scarborough in a Week 3 encounter at Cameron Stadium.

In senior Jarrett Flaker, the visiting Red Storm boast the fastest runner in the state.

Flaker is the reigning Class A outdoor track champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as running the anchor leg on Scarborough’s championship 1,600-meter relay squad last spring. He went on to win the New England 200-meter title.

He’s also been one key to Scarborough’s recent success on the gridiron, which has included the 2017 Class A state championship and a trip to last fall’s Class A South final.

The Red Storm are 1-1 with a 42-3 win over new Class B team Portland High School preceding last weekend’s 18-7 loss at perennial Class A power Bonny Eagle of Standish.

Flaker has scored three touchdowns this season, all on runs of at least 16 yards.

Bangor also is 1-1, with the Rams surging past Brewer in its opener before falling at Lewiston 32-27 last Friday night.

In that most recent outing, coach Dave Morris’ club took a 14-0 second-quarter lead, only to have Lewiston respond with 32 consecutive points before the Rams rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Max Clark completed four touchdown passes for Bangor — one each to Eli Bradford, Colton Emerson, Keegan Cyr and Joey Morrison — but the Rams were hurt by five turnovers.

This is the first of two straight grueling home tests for Bangor, which will host defending Class A state champion Thornton Academy of Saco on Sept. 20.

Leavitt Hornets (2-0) at Foxcroft Academy Ponies (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Oakes Field, Dover-Foxcroft: Two of the top teams in their respective divisions square off in a key crossover battle.

For Class D North Foxcroft, the game represents an enormous step up in competition after early romps over Washington Academy of East Machias and Mount View of Thorndike by a combined 101-12.

Class C South Leavitt already is battle tested with victories over 2018 Class C North finalist Hermon and at defending C South champion Fryeburg Academy. The Hornets are known for their no-huddle offense but have yielded just three touchdowns in their two victories.

Dexter Tigers (1-1) at Houlton Shiretowners (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Maliseet Field, Houlton: Houlton is 2-0 for the third time since joining the varsity ranks in 2014, but despite those fast starts in 2015 and 2017 the Shiretowners have yet to win three straight to open a season.

Still, coach Brian Reynolds’ program is riding a four-game winning streak that began with back-to-back victories to conclude the 2018 campaign.

Houlton’s Will Belyea is the reigning Little Ten Conference Player of the Week after amassing 171 yards and three touchdowns on offense and a pass interception and seven tackles defensively during his team’s 42-6 win over Old Town.

Dexter looks to rebound from its 43-7 loss at undefeated Bucksport last week.

Winslow Black Raiders (1-1) at Medomak Valley Panthers (2-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Waldoboro: Credit Medomak Valley for not shying away from scheduling a tough homecoming opponent, as Winslow’s early record includes a competitive loss at powerful Wells followed by a 62-0 romp over Nokomis of Newport.

Last weekend’s victory featured Black Raiders’ quarterback Colby Pomeroy, who scored on a 5-yard run, a 31-yard interception return and a 30-yard blocked punt return, threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cody Ivey and kicked six extra points.

Medomak Valley is coming off an impressive 32-22 victory over Belfast that featured a balanced rushing attack as Drew Severson, Levi Ward and Calvin Standring combined for 234 yards and four touchdowns.

Brewer Witches (1-1) at Mt. Blue Cougars (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Caldwell Field, Farmington: Two Class B North teams that rebounded from opening-night losses with Week 2 victories meet on the hilltop campus in Farmington with a chance to move into the upper echelon of the divisional standings.

Brewer is coming off a hard-fought 22-20 victory over Gardiner in its home opener last Friday, while Mt. Blue defeated Messalonskee of Oakland 43-16.

Brewer has won its past four meetings against Mt. Blue, including a 30-6 decision last fall.

Waterville Purple Panthers (0-2) at John Bapst Crusaders (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Husson University, Bangor: John Bapst not only will attempt to win for the second straight weekend but will try to double its win total from the 2018 season when it hosts Waterville in a Class C North clash.

John Bapst is coming off a 42-14 road victory at Class D Stearns of Millinocket after a season-opening home loss at Class C Belfast.

John Bapst has won two of its past three meetings with the Purple Panthers, though Waterville was a 49-6 home-field winner last year.