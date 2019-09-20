Rugged nonconference stretch continues for Husson

Things don’t get easier as the Husson University football team continues its nonconference schedule Saturday afternoon with its home opener against Worcester (Massachusetts) Polytechnic Institute.

Coach Nat Clark’s club is coming off a 48-41 overtime loss at UMass-Dartmouth in its season debut last weekend while WPI scored a 6-3 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute of Troy, New York, which had entered that contest ranked No. 19 in NCAA Division III.

That field goal scored by RPI represents the only points WPI has allowed in its two victories to date, as the Engineers topped Alfred State 54-7 in its opener a week earlier.

WPI complements a defense that yields just 231 total yards per game with a balanced offense that has averaged 171 rushing yards and 177 passing yards per contest.

WPI will be playing its first road game of the season in the 1 p.m. start against Husson.

Husson displayed plenty of offense against UMass-Dartmouth, particularly in the passing game as the Eagles amassed 339 of their 401 total yards through the air.

Senior quarterback David Morrison had a solid first career start for Husson, completing 22 of 40 passes for 339 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Junior wideout Tyler Halls of Lisbon had 13 catches for 185 yards and a score while junior tight end Aidan Hogan added six catches for 105 yards and four touchdowns.

The Eagles will seek to boost its running game against WPI after averaging just 1.5 yards per carry against UMass-Dartmouth.

Husson’s pass defense also is likely to be challenged after yielding 512 yards and five touchdowns through the air to UMass-Dartmouth.

Massachusetts Maritime (1-0) vs. Maine Maritime (0-2), noon Saturday at Ritchie Field, Castine: Not only is this Homecoming Weekend for the Mariners, but it’s also the 47th meeting between the schools for the Admiral’s Cup.

Mass. Maritime edged Maine Maritime 22-7 last year and leads the series 27-19 since the start of Admiral’s Cup competition in 1973 and 32-26 overall since these rivals first met in 1946.

Maine Maritime lost at Plymouth State 48-6 last Saturday. One bright spot for the Mariners was freshman quarterback Andrew Haining of Palmyra and Nokomis Regional High School of Newport, who completed 11 of 16 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, with two completions for 56 yards to former Nokomis teammate Tyler Pelletier, a freshman from Plymouth.

Mass. Maritime defeated SUNY Maritime 31-14 last weekend, as Matt Long completed 7 of 11 passes for 114 yards and added 141 yards and three touchdowns on 16 rushes.

Other Maine small-college football games Saturday: Amherst (1-0) at Colby (0-1), 1 p.m. in Waterville; Middlebury (1-0) at Bates (0-1) 1 p.m. in Lewiston; Bowdoin (0-1) at Trinity (0-1), 1 p.m. in Hartford, Connecticut; Castleton (0-2) at U. New England (1-1), 3 p.m. in Biddeford.