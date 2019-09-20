Cameras installed on Yarmouth school buses to catch drivers illegally passing

YARMOUTH — It’s a problem happening all across the state, and Yarmouth’s school department has had enough.

The district’s school buses are now equipped with stop arm cameras, ready to catch drivers illegally passing.

“I’ve called the police department here in Yarmouth three times on cars passing stopped school buses,” said Bruce Bickford, Yarmouth, Director of Transportation and Facilities at the Yarmouth School Department.

The district noticed repeated moments of drivers committing the Class E crime this year.

If caught, the penalty can be up to a $1,000 fine, or even spending up to 180 days behind bars. It’s a source of frustration for many parents and school employees.

“I do have a couple grandchildren that are still in school, and it is a little frustrating to see this happening,” Bickford said.

Rolina Mulkern, who has been driving for Yarmouth for years, said the students are always on her eye. She admits she has honked a few times at drivers speeding past her kids.

“I make sure the kids don’t leave my bus until the cars stop,” Mulkern said, “You don’t know what they’re gonna be doing.”

The cameras are able to capture license plates, allowing the bus drivers to focus on their job.

“This is a problem that we noticed last spring, and decided to address it as quickly as we could,” said Yarmouth School Superintendent Andrew Dolloff.

The school department hopes the cameras will prevent a tragedy from happening in Yarmouth.

“It’s a shock to other people when they find out about it,” Dolloff said. “You would think that most people are well aware you should stop for a school bus.”