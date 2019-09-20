Former student teacher could serve less than 90 days for sexually assaulting a student

ROCKLAND, Maine — A former student teacher at Camden Hills Regional High School reached an agreement with prosecutors Thursday that could reduce the charge he faces for engaging in a sexual relationship with a student.

Eben Wight, 21, of St. George, pleaded guilty to the felony charge of gross sexual assault, but under terms of a plea deal, his charge could eventually be reduced to a misdemeanor of unlawful sexual touching, according to his attorney Steve Peterson,

If Wight meets the terms of the agreement, he would serve no more than 90 days in jail, according to court documents. As a condition of the deal, Wight must undergo mental health treatment, complete 100 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.

Wight, a former University of Maine student, began a student teaching position at the Camden-area high school in January, according to a police affidavit filed in Knox County Court. Wight taught chamber singers, band, chorus, and history of rock and roll.

In May, Five Town Community School District Superintendent Maria Libby received an anonymous letter from an “outraged citizen” accusing Wight of having sex with a high school senior. Libby alerted Camden police about the claim.

In an interview with police, Wight allegedly admitted to having sex with an 18-year-old female student. Wight said the teen was a student in one of his classes, and they exchanged phone numbers.

In an interview, the female student told police that Wight began communicating with her through Instagram messenger, according to the affidavit.

The alleged sexual encounters took place between March and May of this year. Both the female student and Wight said they had numerous sexual encounters but never on school grounds.