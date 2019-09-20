Glenburn man will serve 1 year for dragging sheriff’s deputy from moving car

A Glenburn man who dragged a Penobscot County sheriff’s deputy from a moving car to escape arrest in June will serve two years in prison after his sentencing Friday.

Brandon Harvey, 38, was charged in June with aggravated assault, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest and violation of conditions of release. At the time of his arrest in June, he was also facing separate charges including eluding an officer, criminal trespass and drug possession.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson sentenced Harvey to four years in prison with all but one year suspended and two years of probation on the charge related to dragging the sheriff’s deputy. Harvey drew another one-year sentence for the charge of eluding an officer.

Harvey pleaded guilty to the charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon related to dragging the sheriff’s deputy. He pleaded no contest to the charge of eluding an officer, which had been brought by the Bangor Police Department, according to the district attorney’s office.

No contest pleas result in convictions.

Harvey will serve the one-year sentence for eluding an officer after the sentence for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. If, after his release, he violates any conditions of his probation, Harvey could be sent back behind bars for the remainder of his four-year sentence.

In June, Deputy Stephen Boyd of the Penobscot County sheriff’s office spotted Harvey in a car in Hudson and followed him, knowing that Harvey had missed four court dates.

In the Village Variety parking lot, Harvey managed to move from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat in the middle of being handcuffed, and started driving away with Boyd partially hanging out of the passenger seat.

Harvey had exited the parking lot and was on Route 15, driving with one handcuff on, when Boyd put the second handcuff on the steering wheel. Harvey stopped two tenths of a mile from the store as other officers arrived and he was taken into custody.

Boyd suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a Bangor hospital, according to Chief Deputy William Birch.