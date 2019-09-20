Business
September 20, 2019
Maine home sales could break last year’s sales record

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
A for sale sign in a Bangor front yard in 2017.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — A Maine realtor group says the state might break its record for single-family home sales.

The Maine Association of Realtors says statistics released on Thursday show an increase of a little more than 3 percent in sales from August 2018 to August 2019. Last year was the best home sales year in the history of the state, and sales are less than 1 percent off that pace so far this year.

The highest volume of home sales was in Cumberland County, the most populated county in the state. Several rural counties also posted big increases in home sales.

Prices of homes in the state are also rising. The realtors association says the statewide median sales price increased by more than 4.5 percent to $230,000 from last August.

 


