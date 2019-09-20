Business
September 20, 2019
Business Latest News | Maine's Cellphone Laws | Bangor Metro | Moose Season | Today's Paper
Business

Hannaford supermarket chain to restrict ‘chemicals of concern’

Kevin Bennett | BDN
Kevin Bennett | BDN
The Airport Mall Hannaford's parking lot in 2013.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine supermarket corporation is executing new restrictions on the use of chemical products and packaging deemed hazardous by some environmental health groups.

Ahold Delhaize says its U.S. subsidiaries will work with suppliers to meet standards higher than what is required by law and collaborate to address causes of contaminants. The company operates Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop.

The “chemicals of concern” outlined in the policy include per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates.

The Portland Press Herald reports these chemicals are still allowed under U.S. Food and Drug Administration rules; environmental health experts say there’s evidence the chemicals can contribute to chronic health issues.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like